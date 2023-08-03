The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 1.28% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,928 and $29,604 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,106, down by -1.27%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include REI, GNS, and YGG, up by 26%, 9%, and 8%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Tether's US Treasury Holdings Surpass Australia, UAE, Spain; Q2 Operating Profit Exceeds $1 Billion
U.S. SEC Considers Ethereum Futures ETFs as Major Firms Submit Applications
Apache NFT SalesRoom's $ASN on Binance Smart Chain Hit by Rugged Deal of Nearly $680k
KuCoin Mining Pool to Suspend Operations Indefinitely Starting August 15
MetronomeDAO Recovers Most Stolen Funds from Curve Stablecoin Pool Attack, Resumes Operations
Litecoin Completes Third Halving, Block Reward Reduced by 50%
Glassnode Co-Founder Says Bitcoin Unlikely to Crash to $23,000 Amid Favorable Macro Environment
Fitch's US Credit Rating Downgrade Sparks Bitcoin Surge to $30,000
Market movers:
ETH: $1833.14 (-1.40%)
BNB: $239.2 (-2.37%)
XRP: $0.6641 (-4.49%)
ADA: $0.2947 (-3.91%)
DOGE: $0.07324 (-4.76%)
SOL: $22.69 (-3.94%)
TRX: $0.07653 (-1.51%)
LTC: $85.96 (-5.72%)
MATIC: $0.6739 (-2.67%)
DOT: $5.021 (-2.66%)