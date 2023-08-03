The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 1.28% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,928 and $29,604 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,106, down by -1.27%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include REI, GNS, and YGG, up by 26%, 9%, and 8%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1833.14 (-1.40%)

  • BNB: $239.2 (-2.37%)

  • XRP: $0.6641 (-4.49%)

  • ADA: $0.2947 (-3.91%)

  • DOGE: $0.07324 (-4.76%)

  • SOL: $22.69 (-3.94%)

  • TRX: $0.07653 (-1.51%)

  • LTC: $85.96 (-5.72%)

  • MATIC: $0.6739 (-2.67%)

  • DOT: $5.021 (-2.66%)

Top gainers on Binance: