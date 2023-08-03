Direxion and ProShares have filed for ETFs that would hold futures contracts tied to both bitcoin and ether.

According to a report published by Blockworks, Direxion and ProShares have filed proposals for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that would hold futures contracts of bitcoin and ether. These filings come after the recent announcement by various firms, including ProShares, that they were planning to launch ETFs that would focus only on ether futures.

The move might see the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permitting investment products that tend to be crypto-centric. It should be noted that the SEC allowed ETFs that hold Bitcoin futures contracts to come to markets in 2021. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, the first to launch, had over a billion dollars in assets under management in its first few days.

However, none of the filings have proposed ETFs that would hold either BTC or ETH directly, but rather futures contracts connected to them. According to sources familiar with the filings, the SEC has indicated its readiness to publicly consider such a product, reversing an apparent stance in May.

Considering the potential ETFs' past history of filing, it is hard to speculate on how the SEC will respond. Fund issuers have been trying to get creative as they wait for the SEC to approve a spot Bitcoin ETF. This has resulted in different proposals such as ETFs that would focus primarily on ETH futures or on BTC futures or focusing on both.

The rapid evolution in fund issuers' strategies is due to their consistent need to experiment with new products that resonate with their investors. As a result, new niche and sometimes weird products keep appearing in the market.



