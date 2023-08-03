BlackBerry's cybersecurity arm has identified malware families targeting computers for cryptocurrency mining and theft, stopping over 1.5 million cyberattacks between March and May.

During the period between March and May, BlackBerry's cybersecurity division identified and stopped more than 1.5 million cyberattacks. These attacks targeted cryptocurrency mining and theft, with finance, healthcare, and government sectors being top targets. Among the identified malware families were RedLine, SmokeLoader, RaccoonStealer, and Vidar.

RedLine is a long-standing financial threat that harvests cryptocurrency and banking information. Meanwhile, SmokeLoader, RaccoonStealer, and Vidar are other prevalent malware families known to compromise user data and information.

In these attacks, Linux was found to be the most targeted operating system. The identification and disruption of these malware families highlight the growing risk of cyberattacks focused on cryptocurrencies and the financial sector. Users are encouraged to maintain high levels of cybersecurity protection and stay vigilant about potential threats.