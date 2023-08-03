Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX is seeking to exclude its Dubai subsidiary, FTX Dubai, from the US liquidation process, according to CoinDesk.

FTX filed for bankruptcy recently and now hopes to exclude FTX Dubai, a subsidiary established in February 2022 and owned by the company's European arm, from the liquidation proceedings in the United States. The cryptocurrency exchange argues that FTX Dubai did not conduct any business before filing for bankruptcy and its balance sheet remains solvent.

FTX believes that a solvent voluntary liquidation proceeding under the United Arab Emirates' laws would allow for the timely distribution of positive cash balances after paying all outstanding debts and completing liquidation. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for August 23. The resolution of this issue will impact FTX Dubai's position during the ongoing liquidation process in the US, potentially altering the course for the subsidiary's assets and liabilities.



