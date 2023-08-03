The Abracadabra community has revised its proposal to "adjust the interest rate of CRV cauldrons" and has opened voting again, according to Foresight News. The community is behind the algorithmic stable currency MIM.

The Abracadabra community has revised its proposal to adjust the interest rate of CRV cauldrons and resumed voting, according to Foresight News. The community previously proposed applying the collateral-based interest rate to two CRV cauldrons due to the significant CRV risk exposure of the agreement. The scope of the outstanding principal and the corresponding basic interest rate were redefined in the revised proposal, the interest rate multiplier was replaced by a range of interest rates, and the ability to impact the overall base rate was added.

The Abracadabra community is the issuer of the algorithmic stable currency MIM, which aims to maintain its price stability based on mathematical algorithms and smart contracts. It uses its own risk management protocol, which utilizes the collateral value of crypto assets to maintain the value of the stablecoin.

The community had previously initiated a discussion about adjusting the interest rate of CRV cauldrons to address the risk exposure of the agreement. The proposed changes aim to strike a balance between risk and rewards for users. Voting on the revised proposal is due to end on 6 August.



