The DeFi Education Fund (DEF) has filed a request under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), seeking more information on the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) decision not to provide clarity on whether syndicated loans are securities.

According to a report published by BlockWorks, the DEF is requesting more information about the SEC's decision not to provide clarity on the classification of syndicated loans as securities in a securities law dispute. In March 2023, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit asked the SEC for its perspective on the Kirschner v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. case, which deals with the classification of syndicated loans. However, the SEC declined to file an amicus brief in the matter, stating it "is unfortunately not in a position" to weigh in.

Amanda Tuminelli, chief legal officer at the DEF, expressed concern about the SEC's decision considering their willingness to classify crypto tokens as securities. The result of the Kirschner case will set a precedent for the treatment of syndicated loans in the Second Circuit going forward. If the appellate court rules that syndicated loans are securities, it could pose an "existential threat" to the entire industry.

Tuminelli believes that the SEC does not want to risk challenging long-standing precedents, disrupt a multi-trillion-dollar market, or open the door for different analyses of cryptocurrencies. The agency's reluctance to provide clarity on the syndicated loans issue could be attributed to their concern about potential legal challenges under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA).

The DEF plans to file an APA suit, following Coinbase's lawsuit against the SEC, alleging the agency's refusal to create policies for the industry. The SEC is not obliged to respond to the DEF's FOIA request by a specific date, nor are they required to disclose any internal communications or documents.

Tuminelli stated that transparency is crucial for the American investing public, and the DEF is committed to uncovering the reason behind the SEC's decision not to clarify the classification of syndicated loans.



