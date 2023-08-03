Emtech, a provider of African central banking infrastructure, has raised $4 million in a seed funding round led by Matrix Partners India to continue its development of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) stack and regtech solutions.

New York-based Emtech launched its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Innovation Kit last month, catering to fintechs and financial service providers looking to experiment with solutions and business models centered around digital currencies pioneered by central banks. The startup announced a $4 million seed investment led by Matrix Partners India, with participation from BTN, Vested, Equity Alliance, and LoftyInc Capital. Including previous investors like Noemis Ventures, Octerra Capital, and 500 Global on its cap table, Emtech's total investment has gone up to $10 million.

Founder Carmelle Cadet revealed plans to deploy Emtech's first version of a CBDC platform back in March. Emtech's digital regulatory platform and CBDC stack solutions have been developed for the Central Banks of Ghana, Nigeria, and the Bahamas, in addition to working with fintechs worldwide.

CEO Carmelle Cadet emphasized the company's unique position in collaborating with multiple central banks and its focus on supporting a fintech-friendly ecosystem. Through its CBDC Innovation Kit and a digitized cash infrastructure, Emtech aims to bridge the gap between fintech innovations and central banking oversight, leading to greater financial inclusion in Africa.



