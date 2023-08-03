The Abracadabra community, the issuer of the algorithmic stable currency MIM, is currently voting on the further amendment of interest rate AIP #13.6 proposal, a revised version of AIP #13.5 that aims to address the large CRV risk exposure of the protocol. Voting will conclude on August 6th.

As reported earlier, the community did not approve the AIP #13.5 proposal, with only 27.74% supporting it. Notably, the primary reason behind it was masterofdisaster.eth, who cast 10 billion SPELL votes against the proposal, accounting for almost 100% of all votes against it. It remains to be seen how the revised proposal will fare in the community vote.

