Trait Sniper, an NFT rarity ranking tool, has announced the extension of its original DEX trading time to solve token receiving difficulties faced by some users. They will launch Trait Sniper Pass, Twitter ScanPass staking, and Metapet burn functions as TS token holders surpass 110,000.

In a recent tweet, Trait Sniper disclosed that due to certain users facing difficulties in the token receiving process, they decided to prolong the original DEX transaction time to 19:00 on August 5th (UTC+7). The extension aims to offer unclaimed token users the chance to claim their tokens.



