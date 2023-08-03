Yuga Labs' Chief Game Officer Spencer Tucker has revealed that their new video game Forge has seen double the number of users compared to the previous game, Dookey Dash, and boasts a 42% retention rate on day 10.

Yuga Labs released Dookey Dash earlier this year, with the game's Sewer Pass NFT amassing more than $110 million in transaction volume, as reported by CryptoSlam. Following its success, the company launched the first season of their new video game, HV-MTL Forge, in June. To play the game, players are required to own an HV-MTL NFT, which currently holds a floor price of 0.57 ETH (around $1,045) on OpenSea and generated almost $64 million in transaction volume since its initial launch in March.

Spencer Tucker pointed out that not only did the majority of Dookey Dash players not own Yuga series NFTs, but the game also led to the creation of new wallets. "75% of Dookey Dash players do not hold NFTs in the Yuga ecosystem, and we've seen a 40% increase in the number of unique wallets," he said.

Tucker also mentioned that HV-MTL Forge will consist of six seasons and two modes, both of which are set to launch in the coming weeks. In related news, BAYC announced via tweet that HV-MTL Forge has rolled out the Game Pass game pass.