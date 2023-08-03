The Sui mainnet has been updated to version V1.6.3, bringing a range of fixes, optimizations, and the introduction of liquid staking functionality as part of the SIP No. 6 improvement proposal.

According to official news on August 3rd, the Sui mainnet's latest upgrade delivers several enhancements, including the addition of linter warnings, an option to ignore linter warnings, assurance that warnings don't prevent tests from running, a new filter called TransactionKindIn, and linters prompting developers to return objects from functions.