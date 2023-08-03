The plea hearing for Ilya "Dutch" Lichtenstein and Heather "Razzlekahn" Rhiannon Morgan, the primary suspects in the $4.5 billion Bitfinex stolen funds laundering case, has been rescheduled by Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly due to "urgent circumstances."

According to CNBC reports, the crowd began to gather outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Court in anticipation of former US President Donald Trump's arraignment. Due to conflicting events, Judge Kollar-Kotelly rescheduled the plea hearing for Lichtenstein and Morgan, who are accused of attempting to launder $4.5 billion in stolen funds from Bitfinex. The hearings, which were originally set for 10:00 ET and 13:00 ET, have been moved to 9:30 ET and 11:00 ET, respectively.

Lichtenstein and Morgan were arrested in February 2022 and initially pleaded not guilty to criminal charges related to the alleged laundering of 119,754 bitcoins stolen in the 2016 Bitfinex hack. The "Crypto Couple" is now expected to plead guilty to the same criminal charges in a new charging document. Trump is slated to appear in person before Circuit Judge Moxila Upadhyaya at 16:00 ET.

