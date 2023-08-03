Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty has stated on Twitter that the Terra case has no bearing on Ripple's ruling, and dismissed Judge Terra's comments on the Ripple case as unnecessary, confusing, and non-binding.

Recently, Judge Jed Rakoff, who is overseeing the SEC's case against Terraform Labs and its founder, Do Kwon, opposed New York Judge Analisa Torres' previous ruling on Ripple and XRP. Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's Chief Legal Officer, took to Twitter to assert that Rakoff's opinion on the Terra case does not alter the court's prior ruling that XRP was not a security.

On August 1, Judge Rakoff denied Terraform Labs' request to dismiss the U.S. SEC's charges and refused to utilize another judge's ruling that stated, "Ripple's sale of XRP to retail investors through exchange intermediaries does not violate securities laws." Terraform Labs had filed an application to dismiss the SEC's lawsuit, arguing that the regulator had not adequately demonstrated its jurisdiction.

The company also cited the principle of major questions, which claims that regulators cannot intervene in areas of high economic or political importance unless Congress steps in. However, the judge determined that the crypto industry did not fulfill the criteria for being economically or politically significant, and therefore, Terraform's application could not be applied.