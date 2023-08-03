CertiK monitoring has found that the deployer address on Base, starting with 0xf01E, is linked to the known Pixiu scam. The group has conducted 32 memecoin scams on Base, resulting in a profit of 597.3 ETH (approximately $1.09 million). Users are advised to remain vigilant.

Users of the platform should remain on high alert and exercise caution when engaging with activities and transactions associated with the implicated deployer address.