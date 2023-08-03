Hyblock Capital's slippage indicator has consistently signaled short-term trend changes in ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, this year. Slippage, the disparity between a trader's expected and executed price, can be used to identify shifts in market trends.

According to a report published by CoinDesk, traders navigating the fast-paced and risky cryptocurrency market use various technical and fundamental indicators, with the ether market slippage indicator joining the list as a reliable gauge of trend changes. Slippage occurs when trading orders are executed at prices different from those requested due to volatile market conditions, low liquidity, or rapid price movements.

Historical data from Crypto research firm Hyblock Capital indicates that spikes in slippage in the ether market have often presaged trend changes. The chart mapping ether's USDT-denominated price with Hyblock's aggregated maximum slippage reveals that sudden increases in slippage have consistently coincided with ether price peaks and troughs.

Aggregated maximum slippage, which encompasses data from multiple cryptocurrency exchanges, has repeatedly marked interim tops and bottoms throughout the year. As a result, crypto traders could benefit from closely monitoring the ether slippage indicator to stay ahead of market shifts.

