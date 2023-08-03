According to a report published by CoinTelegraph, a study by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) suggests Twitter bot activity and Elon Musk's tweets may play a significant role in artificially inflating the prices of certain altcoins.

The NCRI's study analyzed over 3 million tweets posted between January 1, 2019 and January 27, 2023, relating to 18 altcoins. It found that Twitter bot activity was crucial in amplifying the value of some cryptocurrencies, including The Sandbox (SAND), Gods Unchained (GODS), and LooksRare (LOOKS), with half of these coins showing signs of price influence as a result of this activity.

Each line shows the average number of botted tweets, which increased following FTX’s listing and mention. Source: NCRI

The study highlights that inauthentic tweets increased after FTX posted about the token on social media, raising questions about whether FTX or Alameda Research played a role in coordinating this bot activity. For half of the FTX-listed coins in the sample, tweet volume from inauthentic sources appeared to forecast subsequent price movements, suggesting a deliberate attempt to influence FTX coin prices.

Chart showing a significant surge in bot accounts a day before Pepe’s launch. Source: NCRI



The NCRI study also investigated the impact of Elon Musk's crypto-adjacent tweets and Twitter bot activity on Pepe (PEPE) and PSYOP memecoins, concluding that both factors had influenced the prices of these tokens. A surge in newly created bot accounts was detected before the launch of PEPE that later tweeted about the coin. Musk's tweets caused a significant price jump for both tokens.

Researchers believe this phenomenon could also impact stocks and other securities, citing the 2022 social media frenzy over "meme stocks" such as GameStop and AMC.