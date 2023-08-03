The Apple Card Savings Account, a high-yield savings account jointly launched by Apple and Goldman Sachs, has exceeded $10 billion in deposits since its launch in April.

Apple and Goldman Sachs announced this week that the deposits in their jointly launched high-yield savings account have crossed the $10 billion mark. Since its introduction in April, 97% of users have chosen to deposit their Apple Daily Cash, a cashback rewards program, into the account.

The Wallet app on the iPhone features a built-in savings account, enabling users to transfer money in and out as they would with a traditional account. In April, Apple stated that its Apple Card Savings Account, launched in collaboration with Goldman Sachs, offers users an annual yield of 4.15%. The account has no minimum deposit or balance requirements, and users can set up their account through the Wallet app on their iPhone.

This milestone underscores the growing popularity of Apple's financial product offerings and suggests that consumers are embracing the convenience and value provided by new digital finance solutions.