Recent reports indicate that a collector of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), known as dingaling, arranged an OTC transaction of 47 Azuki NFTs. The transaction was shared by Yogi, an encrypted KOL, on Twitter. Chain data reveals that these NFTs are currently held by addresses starting with 0x10C. The address transferred 239.7 ETH eight hours ago, indicating that the average transaction price for the Azuki NFTs is approximately 5.1 ETH.

The increasing popularity of NFTs has led to a rising number of individual and OTC trades of these tokens. While the market has experienced significant growth, the use of OTC trading is common for larger transactions. It enables parties to conduct transactions directly, without the need for an exchange, allowing for increased privacy and more flexibility in the transaction terms.

This OTC transaction of Azuki NFTs reinforces the growing demand for these digital assets and highlights the importance of monitoring market trends to better understand the dynamics of the NFT space.