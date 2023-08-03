Curve's founder trades 72 million CRV tokens with 15 investors and institutions, raising $28.8 million in funds, as revealed by a tweet from EmberCN on August 3rd.

On August 3rd at 10:00 am, EmberCN tweeted that the founder of Curve, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, has sold 72 million CRV tokens to 15 different investors and institutions. This sale fetched a total of $28.8 million in funds.

The large-scale token sale underscores the increasing interest in the Curve platform and its native token, CRV. It also demonstrates the appetite of investors for exposure to the DeFi market and the potential for growth within the ecosystem. Details about the purchasers or their plans for the acquired tokens remain unknown.