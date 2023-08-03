South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) has issued a consumer warning about cryptocurrency-related investment scams after receiving 406 reports over the past two months.

According to Cointime, South Korea's financial regulator, the Financial Supervisory Service, has released a warning to consumers about the increasing prevalence of cryptocurrency-related investment scams. Since June 1st, when the FSS began operating a cryptocurrency investment scam reporting center in anticipation of the Virtual Asset Service Provider Act's implementation in July 2023, it has received 406 reports of purported scam activities.

The reported cases involve illegal private sale investment recommendations made by unlicensed advisers. These advisers encourage investors to purchase virtual assets via private sales and impose lock-up periods, causing price instability. The FSS warns investors not to be fooled by the idea of purchasing virtual assets at low prices as it is difficult to determine the fair value of unlisted assets. Additionally, investors may be unable to liquidate their investments before they are listed on an exchange.

The regulator's warning highlights the importance of market participants exercising caution when dealing with unregulated entities and suspicious investment opportunities.



