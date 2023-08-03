Data from Santiment reveals that 15,870 addresses hold at least 100 BTC each, collectively owning 11.5 million bitcoins (59.2% of the total supply), with 27,755 bitcoins accumulated by these whales over the past 12 weeks.

On August 3, cryptocurrency analysis company Santiment reported that there are currently 15,870 Bitcoin addresses holding a minimum of 100 BTC. These addresses collectively possess 11.5 million bitcoins, accounting for more than half (59.2%) of the total existing supply. In the last 12 weeks, these whale addresses have accumulated an additional 27,755 bitcoins.

The substantial concentration of Bitcoin holdings in these addresses indicates a significant amount of wealth and influence within a relatively small group of investors. This data paints a picture of an increasingly concentrated Bitcoin market and emphasizes the importance of monitoring whale activity to understand market trends and potential price movements.