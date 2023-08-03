Bitcoin returns to rangebound trading above $29,200 after a 24-hour seesaw period, while major altcoins like BCH, UNI, and LTC face losses of up to 6%.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a dramatic surge past $30,000, only to plunge below $29,000 within a day, following news that Binance could face federal criminal charges. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has now settled back above $29,200, trading in the narrow $500 range that it has largely occupied since the end of July.

Major altcoins including Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Uniswap (UNI), and Litecoin (LTC) suffered losses, with BCH and UNI down more than 5% and 6% respectively. Despite the upcoming halving event for Litecoin, which reduces miner rewards and curbs the issuance of new tokens, LTC dipped nearly 6% and is now down 22% from its yearly high recorded a month ago.

Ether (ETH), the second-largest crypto by market value, remained relatively stable, trading at around $1,842. According to Luuk Strijers, the Deribit crypto derivatives exchange's chief commercial officer, the Deribit Volatility Index (DVOL) for BTC and ETH currently trades at "unprecedentedly low levels." However, Strijers believes the market anticipates a significant upswing in volatility due to factors such as the upcoming judgment on Blackrock's spot ETF and the approaching Bitcoin halving event.

Jeff Feng, co-founder of Sei Labs, cites corporate investments, regulatory developments, macroeconomic shifts, and increased accessibility through financial products like ETFs as reasons for the crypto market's fluctuations. He emphasized the importance of staying informed about these multifaceted influences for all market participants.



