Odaily Planet Daily News reports that Mike McGlone, a senior macro strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, shared data showing that Bitcoin's 180-day volatility has fallen to 46% in early August, marking a historic low for the cryptocurrency. The reduced volatility could signal a more stable outlook for the digital asset.

McGlone mentioned that while lower volatility is generally positive for prices, the weakness of Bitcoin prices relative to securities markets since Q1 2023 might indicate that all risk assets are still under pressure. The decline in volatility suggests a period of consolidation for Bitcoin, but it remains to be seen whether this will translate into a positive market trend in the near future.

The all-time low volatility for Bitcoin highlights the importance of closely monitoring market data and trends, as they can offer valuable insights into the performance and potential future direction of cryptocurrencies.