Tim Beiko, Ethereum core developer, has successfully recovered his Twitter account following a hack that resulted in false airdrop tweets and phishing links being posted.

Odaily Planet Daily News reports that Ethereum core developer Tim Beiko's Twitter account was previously compromised by hackers who posted deceptive airdrop tweets containing phishing links. Beiko has now regained control of his Twitter account, protecting his followers from potential scams and mitigating further harm.

Incidents like this serve as a reminder of the importance of digital security and vigilance in the cryptocurrency industry. Users should remain cautious when engaging with content online, particularly when it concerns potentially lucrative offers such as airdrops and giveaways.