The L2 ZK Rollup ecosystem, Zeko, has publicly released its white paper, detailing its goals to achieve privacy and expansion through a fully equivalent ZK Rollup and composable, application-specific L2, allowing developers to build large-scale decentralized applications with programmable privacy.

On August 3, 2023, Foresight News reported that Zeko has made public their white paper, highlighting the project's ambitious goals. Zeko aims to achieve privacy and expansion through a fully equivalent ZK Rollup and a composable, application-specific L2 that is completely equivalent to Mina Protocol. The ecosystem will enable developers to build large-scale decentralized applications with programmable privacy.

Zeko Labs had previously collaborated with Mina development team O(1) Labs and dcSpark to launch Zeko, an L2 ZK Rollup ecosystem designed explicitly for zero-knowledge applications (zkApps), which will be settled on the Mina Protocol. The white paper release marks a significant step forward for the project as it continues to position itself as an innovative solution for developers and businesses focusing on privacy and scalability.

