DEX LeetSwap was able to recover the funds after discovering an unusual contract feature, which enabled the successful rescue of various liquidity pools.

Following an attack on the base chain, DEX LeetSwap responded on Twitter to explain why Toshi could recover funds that other projects, like BaseTools, were unable to retrieve. LeetSwap stated that conventional recovery methods did not work for other projects' contracts, and Toshi's contract was different due to an unusual feature. This unusual feature allowed the contract to sell tokens as tax and put ETH as tax into the tax wallet, creating the opportunity to try and recover funds.

White hat security researchers involved in the rescue process have received bounties for their efforts, while most of the liquidity has been returned to the deployer wallet. This enables the relaunch of the token. LeetSwap is currently compiling a list of all rescued liquidity pools, stating that the process will take some time but they are committed to getting the job done.

The successful recovery of funds showcases the importance of identifying and exploiting unconventional methods while dealing with compromised contracts, as well as the potential for collaboration between white hat security researchers and affected projects.