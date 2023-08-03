DeFi risk manager Gauntlet has launched an ARFC proposal to increase the WMATIC supply cap on Polygon Aave V3 from 105 million to 120 million, following the supply cap surpassing the 75% usage threshold and reaching 76%.

Odaily Planet Daily News reports that Gauntlet has launched an ARFC proposal on "changing the WMATIC supply limit on Polygon Aave V3". According to the proposal, the supply cap of WMATIC on Polygon Aave V3 has surpassed the 75% usage threshold to reach 76%. As a result, Gauntlet is proposing to increase the WMATIC supply cap from 105 million to 120 million ($85 million) based on the asset's market ADV and liquidity depth.

The proposal suggests that increasing the supply cap will enhance the platform's efficiency by allowing users and delegators to leverage their WMATIC collateral. The proposal also notes that while increasing the supply cap slightly raises the risk, WMATIC is still considered a relatively safe collateral asset.

Gauntlet is a DeFi risk management platform that provides services to optimize yield farming returns and maximize portfolio efficiency. The launch of their ARFC proposal suggests the company's active involvement in the DeFi community and commitment to improving risk management practices.