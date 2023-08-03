MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor has stated that Bitcoin is a valuable international asset recognised by politicians, investors, and regulators, and believes that the development of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) does not pose a threat to the company.

Odaily Planet Daily News reports that Michael Saylor, co-founder of MicroStrategy, has expressed his optimism about Bitcoin's future, stating that it is a unique and valuable international asset recognized by politicians, investors, and regulators. Saylor believes that Bitcoin is the surest thing in an economy that is full of uncertainty. While the crypto-asset industry faces concerns and uncertainty over U.S. regulatory clarity, he pointed out that Bitcoin trading has received little scrutiny from regulators.

Moreover, Saylor welcomed the development of large financial spot ETFs. However, he believes that Bitcoin ETFs do not pose a threat to MicroStrategy. Meanwhile, shares of MicroStrategy have risen by more than 200% since the beginning of 2023.

Saylor's comments suggest that he remains bullish on Bitcoin despite regulatory concerns and scrutiny. While ETFs are expected to further increase mainstream adoption of Bitcoin, some investors may still prefer to hold the asset directly, as with MicroStrategy.