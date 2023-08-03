Apache NFT SalesRoom's $ASN token on Binance Smart Chain suffered a rugged deal of close to $680k, resulting in a significant sell-off of 1 million $ASN tokens.

According to Beosin Alert, Apache NFT SalesRoom's $ASN token on Binance Smart Chain has been hit by a rugged deal, resulting in a sell-off of 1 million $ASN tokens for nearly $680k at the hands of the address 0xdc8bcF3F79E3235eAD8e656c65721e33edFE8d6D. The deployer had previously transferred a large volume of tokens to that address.

As a result of this rugged deal, investors have lost their assets, and the project's reputation may have suffered a blow. The rug pull has caused widespread concern among the crypto community, highlighting the need for greater security measures and risk assessment when handling tokens.

Apache NFT SalesRoom is a platform dedicated to creating and trading non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The rugged deal has been an unfortunate setback for the project and its investors.