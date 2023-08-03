Tether holds a larger number of U.S. Treasury bonds than Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and Spain, while its Q2 operating profit surpasses $1 billion.

Cryptocurrency analyst Miles Deutscher revealed in a tweet that Tether's current holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds surpass those of Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and Spain. Moreover, Tether's Q2 operating profit exceeded $1 billion, coming close to the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock, which posted an operating profit of around $1.6 billion for the same quarter.

On July 31, Tether announced the "2023 Q2 Assurance Opinion" completed by independent accounting firm BDO. The report shows that Tether's excess reserves rose by $850 million to a total of $3.3 billion. Between April and June 2023, Tether's operating profit exceeded $1 billion, a 30% quarter-on-quarter increase. Tether also disclosed stock repurchases totaling $115 million.

The group's consolidated total assets were reported as $86,499,251,218, while consolidated total liabilities amounted to $83,200,775,340. Out of the total liabilities, $83,178,020,411 were related to digital token offerings.