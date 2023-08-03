The algorithmic stablecoin issuer Abracadabra's AIP #13.5 proposal to adjust interest rates on CRV cauldrons has failed to pass, with a support rate of only 27.74%.

Odaily Planet Daily News reports that the Abracadabra community's proposal on "adjusting interest rates on CRV cauldrons" did not pass. A significant contributing factor was the opposition of masterofdisaster.eth, who cast 10 billion SPELL votes against the proposal, accounting for nearly 100% of all the votes against it.

The proposal aimed to apply a collateral-based interest rate to the two CRV cauldrons, taking into account the platform's large CRV risk exposure. It suggested that the interest rate on the CRV collateral would incorporate a base rate determined by the sum of the outstanding principal of the two CRV cauldrons. The actual interest rate would be generated by combining the benchmark interest rate and an interest rate multiplier, which would depend on the collateral ratio of the cauldrons.

If the proposal had been approved, all interest would have been deducted directly from the cauldrons' collateral and immediately transferred to the platform's treasury, increasing the DAO's reserve factor. Once in the treasury, the collateral could be traded on-chain or converted to MIM through one of Abracadabra's off-chain partners.