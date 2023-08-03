The Financial Services Commission (FIU) of South Korea plans to extend the range of inspections and sanctions for virtual asset business operators, as well as increase transparency in the disclosure of reasons and results.

South Korean media outlet Hankyung reports that the country's Financial Services Commission (FIU) has issued a revision to the "Specific Financial Transaction Information Reporting and Other Relevant Inspection and Sanction Regulations." Under this amendment, the FIU or financial regulators can publish main content findings on their website within ten days after reporting inspection results and measures taken concerning relevant financial institutions.

Moreover, the FIU intends to expand the inspection and sanction disclosure scope for virtual asset business operators. The FIU's plans include announcing key inspection items in advance and regularly revealing cases of appropriate and inappropriate behavior by operators to heighten market vigilance. They also aim to establish a plan for the external transparent disclosure of business sanctions' reasons and outcomes, further enhancing industry regulation.