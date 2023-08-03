A crypto whale has transferred 3.11 million CRV tokens, worth about $1.82 million, from Binance for the first time in 2.4 years.

According to Lookonchain monitoring, a giant whale has transferred a substantial amount of 3.11 million CRV tokens from Binance, amounting to a value of $1.82 million. This marks the first time the whale has purchased CRV again after a 2.4-year hiatus.

BlockBeats news reports that had the whale made an over-the-counter (OTC) purchase of CRV from Curve founder Michael Egorov, the cost would have been lower. Prior to this transaction, Curve's founder had sold 72 million CRVs to 15 investors and institutions, receiving a total of $28.8 million in funds at an average price of $0.4 per CRV token.

The recent whale activity in the CRV market highlights the ongoing interest and movement surrounding the Curve platform and its native token.