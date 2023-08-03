As discussed last week, our OTC desk observed that the implied volatility on BTC options continues to decline. The BTC implied volatility is trading at a record low. ETH implied volatility is also in a similar pattern. Selling options for yields has become less attractive due to the low IVs. Recently, we saw some big block call trades on ETH with out-of-the-money strikes. Our OTC desk observed that 137,000 ETH contract OTM calls were bought with an expiration date at the end of 2023. Given such a low IV environment on ETH options, it seems this activity is targeted at building up a position at a cheap price.

Although the market has been expectedly quiet and slow during the summer, the skewness on BTC and ETH options is showing bullish sentiment. As the table shows, the 25D skew on BTC options with different expiries are all above 0, indicating that call premiums are more expensive than put premiums with 25 delta. Options traders are willing to pay more to buy calls for the upside, which usually shows bullish sentiment. It also shows a mild bullish sentiment on ETH as well. An additional point worth noting is that the bullish sentiment is much stronger with 180-day expiries on both BTC and ETH options.