The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to have softened its stance on Ethereum-based futures ETFs, as giants like Grayscale and VanEck file applications, despite prior directions to withdraw them.

According to Ethereumworldnews, reports suggest that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has indicated a willingness to consider exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focusing on Ethereum futures contracts. This comes after a series of applications over the past week from major TradFi and crypto players, including Grayscale and VanEck.

Previously, the SEC had instructed several funds, such as Bitwise, Roundhill Investments, and Valkyrie, to withdraw their Ethereum Futures ETF applications. However, recent filings from Volatility Shares, ProShares, Grayscale, Bitwise, and Roundhill seem to have prompted a change in the regulator's stance.

Despite the apparent reconsideration, sources warn that the SEC's willingness to evaluate the Ethereum futures ETFs does not guarantee their approval. As Henry Jim, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, explains, "From a product perspective, all the ETF issuers are probably thinking it’s worth the cost of filing rather than risk falling behind in case ETH [ETFs] take off, even in futures form."

Should the SEC adopt a favorable position on the latest applications for Ethereum futures-based ETFs, they are expected to launch within 75 days from the date of filing. This timeline would place the debut of Volatility Shares' Ether Strategy ETF on October 12, with Grayscale, Bitwise, Roundhill, and ProShares ETFs following on October 16.