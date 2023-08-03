U.S. Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bob Casey, Richard Blumenthal, and Bernie Sanders call for the IRS and the Treasury Department to issue tax reporting guidelines for cryptocurrency brokers and ensure their strict enforcement.

According to Decrypt, in a joint letter, U.S. Democratic Senators urged the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Treasury Department to issue tax reporting guidance for cryptocurrency brokers. The call to action is in response to the directives within the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed in August 2021, which expanded tax reporting requirements for businesses operating as cryptocurrency "brokers," including exchanges.

Although the infrastructure bill has been signed into law, and the White House completed its review of the rules in May, the Treasury Department and the IRS have yet to issue the necessary guidelines that are slated to go into effect this year. The senators' letter highlights the time-sensitive nature of these regulations, stressing that nearly two years have passed since the Act's enactment, with less than six months before the implementation deadline.