According to Zhitong Finance, Xinhuo Technology Holdings announces its intention to change the company's English name from "New Huo Technology Holdings Limited" to "Sinohope Technology Holdings Limited," while the Chinese name will remain unchanged.

In a recent announcement, Xinhuo Technology Holdings (01611) disclosed that its board of directors has proposed changing the company's English name from "New Huo Technology Holdings Limited" to "Sinohope Technology Holdings Limited." This change is intended to better reflect its brand identity. However, the company's Chinese name will not be affected by this decision.

This news comes as the company continues to develop its services and expand its presence in the market. The proposed name change is subject to the approval of shareholders, with further details expected to be released soon.



