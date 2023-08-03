Binance has announced the launch of two additional trading pairs, BTC/FDUSD and ETH/FDUSD, and an update to its Zero-Fee Bitcoin Trading Program.

Binance continues to expand its offerings by launching BTC/FDUSD and ETH/FDUSD trading pairs on August 4, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC). The addition of these trading pairs allows users to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum with FDUSD, a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. This development facilitates quicker and more transparent trading for users, with the ability to deposit, trade, and withdraw FDUSD.