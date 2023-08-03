An exit scam is currently unfolding on the NFT_SalesRoom (ASN) platform, with the contract value dropping approximately 78% as tokens sold link directly back to the deployer.

According to Certik Alert, users of the NFT_SalesRoom (ASN) are witnessing an exit scam taking place on their platform, affecting the contract with address 0xAbE776435f7459E2f5bA773Bfb753ed19a053dD0. The contract value has dropped significantly, decreasing by around 78%.

Investigations into this scam have revealed that the tokens sold can be directly traced to the deployer. The EOA (Externally Owned Account) 0xdc9b is currently holding approximately $618,000 worth of BUSD.

As a result of this event, users should exercise caution when interacting with the platform and associated accounts.

