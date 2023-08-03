BlockFi Inc. announces that its disclosure statement has received conditional approval from the Bankruptcy Court of the New Jersey District, recommending that relevant parties vote to accept the plan before September 11, 2023.

On August 2, according to Business Wire, BlockFi Inc. and some of its affiliates declared that their disclosure statement had been conditionally approved by the Bankruptcy Court of the New Jersey District of the United States. BlockFi, along with the official committee of unsecured creditors, advises all eligible parties to vote before September 11, 2023, to accept the plan. This move aims to bring a fair and value-maximizing resolution to these Chapter 11 cases and return client funds as promptly as possible.

BlockFi is committed to returning digital assets held in BlockFi Wallet accounts to customers and, through the company's plan, intends to safely and securely return non-wallet assets to creditors while winding up its affairs. If the plan is confirmed, the company will concentrate on pursuing claims and causes of action in lawsuits against Alameda, FTX, Three Arrows Capital, Emergent, Marex, and Core Scientific, maximizing compensation for customers and defending against third-party claims.

Eligible BlockFi creditors are encouraged to vote in favor of the plan and will receive the disclosure statement, detailed voting instructions, and other essential information from BlockFi. Creditors not entitled to vote will receive a letter explaining their non-voting status.



