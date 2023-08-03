According to an official statement, Infura experienced network outages and higher latency today, impacting all networks, including Optimism, Arbitrum, and Base. The issue has been identified and resolved.

Today at 11:27 AM UTC, Infura, a leading infrastructure provider for Ethereum and other blockchain networks, faced network outages and higher latency issues, which impacted networks such as Optimism, Arbitrum, and Base. These disruptions led to temporary service interruptions. However, the Infura team quickly identified and resolved the issue, ensuring the platform's stability and performance once again. They extend their gratitude to users for their patience during the brief period of downtime.

