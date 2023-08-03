According to Lookonchain data, a cryptocurrency whale made a significant move by selling 2,400 ETH for 4.4M USDT, repaid their Aave USDT debt, and then deposited 3,710 ETH into Binance.

A large cryptocurrency whale conducted a notable transaction 12 hours ago by selling 2,400 ETH for 4.4 million USDT at an average price of $1,839. Following the sale, the whale repaid 4.4 million USDT debt on the Aave platform.

In a subsequent move, the whale deposited 3,710 ETH, worth approximately $6.8 million, to the Binance platform 9 hours ago.