According to Foresight News, Nifty's, an NFT trading platform, announced via Twitter that it failed to achieve expected results in developing a platform for Web3 creators earlier this year. As a result, the platform will shut down operations from today.

NFT projects previously released on Nifty's, such as The Matrix Avatars, Looney Tunes: What's Up, Block?, Game of Thrones: Build Your Realm, and Bullet Train, will be decentralized and redistributed on the Polygon blockchain, unless they already exist on Ethereum. For Warner Bros. projects, users are advised to follow each independent project account on Twitter and follow the provided instructions to export their private keys and maintain their NFT collections.