Cryptopolitan reports that Abracadabra Money has proposed a 200% increase in loan interest rates due to its exposure to Curve ($CRV), igniting debates within the cryptocurrency community. The suggestion comes in the wake of recent challenges faced by Curve Finance.

Frax Finance Executive Drake Evans has called the proposal a "governance rug," implying that the move could undermine Abracadabra Money's governance system and potentially have adverse effects on its users.

As the debates continue, stakeholders within the cryptocurrency space will be monitoring the effects of Abracadabra Money's proposal on the DeFi lending market and the broader industry.