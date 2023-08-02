According to Cryptopolitan, Ripple's Q2 2023 report indicates an increase in the company's XRP holdings, despite a decrease in on-ledger escrow. The findings come as the legal battle between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) intensifies.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has criticized the SEC's use of the Q2 report as evidence in the ongoing lawsuit. The SEC claims that Ripple has engaged in the illegal sale of XRP as an unregistered security. Ripple has been fighting the charges, arguing that XRP is a digital currency rather than a security.

As the case continues to unfold, Ripple and XRP supporters remain attentive to its potential implications for the wider cryptocurrency industry.