According to a recent Bloomberg report, twelve US states, including economically significant Florida and Texas, currently maintain credit ratings higher than the US government. This comes after Fitch Ratings downgraded the federal government's credit grade to AA+. The tally is based on the presence of AAA or equivalent ratings from at least two of the top three rating companies—Moody's Investors Service, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch.

Eleven states have top-grades from all three companies. Meanwhile, South Carolina has two AAA or equivalent ratings, and Ohio and Washington each have one.

James Pruskowski, Chief Investment Officer at 16Rock Asset Management, highlighted that US states must sign a balanced budget annually or bi-annually, ensuring accountability for revenue and expenses. Furthermore, he observed that most US states are led by a single-party majority, which significantly reduces political and policy risks.