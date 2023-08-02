MakerDAO announced that the DAI borrowing limit on Spark Protocol has reached its current D3M Debt Ceiling of 20 million DAI. In response, Maker Governance has approved an increase in the Debt Ceiling from 20 million to 200 million through a Governance Poll.

The new cap, which will make an additional 180 million DAI available for borrowing from Spark Protocol's lending venue, will be deployed via an upcoming Executive Vote. Further changes, including those affecting Spark DAI and WETH markets, are expected if the respective upcoming Executive Vote passes.