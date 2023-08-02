Thai venture capital firm KX has announced its participation in funding rounds for Magic and Transak, two blockchain and cryptocurrency startups. The investments aim to promote decentralized commerce within the Web3 ecosystem. Magic offers a wallet-as-a-service platform, enabling companies to create their own digital wallets, while Transak focuses on facilitating fiat-to-crypto transactions.

Southeast Asia is emerging as a hub for the cryptocurrency industry, attributed to its growing population, rising income levels, and demographics favorable for crypto adoption. KX seeks to accelerate Web3 adoption in the region by fostering a secure and accessible digital environment. In addition to strategic investments, KX has incubated projects such as Coral, an NFT marketplace, and Bigfin, which provides analytical tools for cryptocurrency traders.

