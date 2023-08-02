Google has announced the implementation of new policies for blockchain-based content on its platform, Google Play. The updated policies require developers to explicitly disclose if their app or game involves blockchain technology. Additionally, the policies prohibit the promotion of potential earnings from playing or trading activities within these apps and games.

Furthermore, the use of loot boxes or any randomized purchases is banned under the new guidelines. Google also stipulates that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) should be utilized within the game to enhance user experience, rather than being wagered for real-world prizes.