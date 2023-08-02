Cointelegraph reports that cryptocurrency exchanges operating in Ukraine have reportedly failed to contribute over $81 million to the country's national budget over the past decade, according to data from the Ukrainian government's Economic Security Bureau. The Bureau analyzed the trading activities of exchanges created by Ukrainian residents, which saw approximately $55 billion in Bitcoin, Ether, and Tether volume from 2013 to 2023.

Despite a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies being introduced in the country in March 2022, no amendments to existing tax requirements have been implemented as of August 2023. This has led some Ukraine-based crypto users to question if they will be required to provide 'backpay' of taxes based on transactions over the last ten years.